Martha Edwards Bush


1932 - 2019
Martha Edwards Bush Obituary
Martha Edwards Bush
Fayetteville—Martha Edwards Bush of Fayetteville, NC passed away after a long illness, peacefully at home surrounded by her family and her long-term caregiver, Yvonne Hodges, on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Franklin, VA, she was preceded in death by her father, Luther Rodger Edwards and mother, Elizabeth Perry Edwards.
Martha was a teacher in the North Carolina Public School System and was a reading specialist in elementary education who touched the lives of many children. Martha taught many of those years in the Fayetteville City School System and continued teaching when it was incorporated into the Cumberland County School System.
Martha is survived by her only child, James Edwards Bush and wife, Muriel Elizabeth Bush of Fayetteville and her only grandchild, Margaret Morgan Morales and her husband, Phillip Andrew Morales, and two great grandchildren, Michael James Morales and Jacob Andrew Morales of Hampton, VA.
A private service with the family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the CHESAPEAKE BAY FOUNDATION, Attn: Membership Dept., 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
