Martha Lou Brisson Hall
Dublin—Martha Lou Brisson Hall, 85, of Dublin passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dixon and Rosa Brisson; son, Tommy Hall and sister, Dixie Brisson Jessup. Martha leaves behind her husband, James "Hooker" Hall of the home; daughter, Karen Hall Lee and her husband Bill of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-3pm on Sunday, January 5th in the fellowship hall of Dublin First Baptist Church. Followed by a funeral service in the church sanctuary at 3pm with Rev. Jason Lee, Rev. Tommy Knight and Rev. Warren Hill officiating. Burial will conclude services in the Allen Cemetery in Dublin.
