Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
910-645-2600
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dublin First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Dublin First Baptist Church

Martha Lou Brisson Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Lou Brisson Hall Obituary
Martha Lou Brisson Hall
Dublin—Martha Lou Brisson Hall, 85, of Dublin passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dixon and Rosa Brisson; son, Tommy Hall and sister, Dixie Brisson Jessup. Martha leaves behind her husband, James "Hooker" Hall of the home; daughter, Karen Hall Lee and her husband Bill of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-3pm on Sunday, January 5th in the fellowship hall of Dublin First Baptist Church. Followed by a funeral service in the church sanctuary at 3pm with Rev. Jason Lee, Rev. Tommy Knight and Rev. Warren Hill officiating. Burial will conclude services in the Allen Cemetery in Dublin.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -