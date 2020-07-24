1/
Martha Mendelsohn Moskowitz
1948 - 2020
Martha Mendelsohn
Moskowitz
Berlin, MD—Martha Mendelsohn Moskowitz passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020 in Berlin, MD. She was born Dec 21, 1948 in Weston, WV to Andrew and Mary Bock. She mostly grew up in Fayetteville, NC where she graduated from Fayetteville High in 1966. She married a classmate, David Mendelsohn, and they moved to Silver Spring, MD. After a divorce, Martha married Jerome D. Moskowitz and lived in Berlin until her death. She was particularly proud of the volunteer work she did with Habitat for Humanity in Maryland.
Martha is survived by her children: David Michael Mendelsohn, Kathryn Mendelsohn Wilson, and Jacquelyn Rebecca Mendelsohn. Her surviving siblings are Catherine Bock McLaughlin (Bozeman, MT), Barbara Bock Baker (Port St Joe, FL), and Andrew David Bock of Fayetteville. She also has three grandsons, a nephew, and three nieces. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband.
Funeral arrangements are in care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service in Berlin, MD. (www.easternshorecremation.com) Private services are pending.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
