Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Martha Nordhaugen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Martha Nordhaugen

Wade—Martha Helen Camp Nordhaugen, 80, of Wade, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at WakeMed in Raleigh.

Martha was born in Big Spring, Texas on September 28, 1938. She was the oldest of three siblings, including Paul and Mary. She graduated from Coahoma High School and attended Texas Tech University where she met her future husband, Leslie. She traveled as an Air Force officer's wife and was many times a single mom of two very inquisitive boys, David and Paul. She, Leslie, and the boys settled in Wade, NC after Leslie's retirement from the Air Force. She worked in Cumberland County schools for many years from where she eventually retired. She attended Center Baptist Church in Wade and was a staunch Southern Baptist and Democrat. She had many talents and was well known for the beautiful quilts she created and sewed. She loved doing puzzles of all kinds and loved to read. She was fiercely devoted to her family and friends and received that same devotion back many times over. She had a wicked sense of humor, and you could also count on her to give you her honest opinion.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Waples Camp; mother, Dagmar Dolores Collins; sister, Mary Bartlett; husband, Leslie D. Nordhaugen; son, David L. Nordhaugen; and niece, Melissa Webster.

She is survived by her son, Paul Nordhaugen; brother, Paul Camp, and wife, Kay; three grandchildren, Jennifer Langton, Erik Nordhaugen, and Evelyn Nordhaugen; and two great grandchildren, Lorelei and Maverick Langton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center Baptist Church Community Outreach, 4980 Wade-Stedman Rd, Wade, NC 28395.

Visitation will be held at Jernigan-Warren on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Church services will be at Center Baptist Church in Wade, NC on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, 2301 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com

Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 31 to June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries