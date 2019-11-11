|
Martha Raines Maultsby
Fayetteville—Martha L. Raines Maultsby, 87 of Fayetteville, NC Passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 in her home.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 11am to 12noon at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home with the funeral following at 12noon in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Tim Hall officiating, Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
She is survived by her four children, Linda (Bruce) Williams and Michael (Lisa) and Leslie and Harold, a brother, Henry Albert Raines & wife Florence of Fayetteville, NC; four sisters, Katherine McLeod of Fayetteville, NC, Alice Faye Davis & husband Maurice "Dick" Davis of Hope Mills, NC, Mae Carol Raines of Fayetteville, NC, & Sue Caulder of Fayetteville, NC; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to The or the
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019