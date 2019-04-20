Home

Martha Stuart Sutton

Martha Stuart Sutton Obituary
Martha Stuart Sutton
Fayetteville — Mrs. Martha Stuart Sutton, 93, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on April 12, 2019. She was born on September 14, 1925 in Oklahoma City, OK. Martha worked as a nurse during WWII where she met and married Eugene Morgan Sutton of Fayetteville, NC.
Martha retired from the Cumberland County Department of Social Services. She was an advocate for the disadvantaged during her career and will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her son, Eugene Morgan Sutton, Jr. and her daughter, Cynthia Sutton.
Martha is survived by her two daughters, Janet Sutton Miller of Murrells Inlet, SC and Ann Hart Sutton of CO; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Cross Creek Cemetery with Rev. Archie Barringer officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
