Martha Teague O'Quinn
Fayetteville—Martha Teague O'Quinn age 90 departed this earthly world for Heaven on June 19, 2020.
She was born on March 18, 1930 in Warsaw, NC, to the late William W. Teague and Blanche W. Teague.
She married Sgt Andrus N. O'Quinn on December 3, 1948.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Andrus O'Quinn, a son Gary [Tommy] O'Quinn, two sisters Ruth Skidmore of Charlotte, NC and Doris Nelsin of Concord, NC and one brother Burnice Teague of Alexandria, Tx, daughter-in-law Brenda O'Quinn, and grandson Stephen O'Quinn of White Oak, NC.
Left to cherish her include, daughter Susan Coplen and husband Dennis Coplen of Fayetteville, NC; sons, Barry O'Quinn of White Oak, NC, and David O'Quinn and wife Linda of Fayetteville, NC; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Martha was a christian and family oriented person. Her hobbies included all kinds of crafts and decorations, crossword puzzles, and watching old western movies.
Until her retirement she was employed by Civil at Fort Bragg, NC.
The family will celebrate a private remembrance of her life, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at LaFayette Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.