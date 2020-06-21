Martha Teague O'Quinn
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Teague O'Quinn
Fayetteville—Martha Teague O'Quinn age 90 departed this earthly world for Heaven on June 19, 2020.
She was born on March 18, 1930 in Warsaw, NC, to the late William W. Teague and Blanche W. Teague.
She married Sgt Andrus N. O'Quinn on December 3, 1948.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Andrus O'Quinn, a son Gary [Tommy] O'Quinn, two sisters Ruth Skidmore of Charlotte, NC and Doris Nelsin of Concord, NC and one brother Burnice Teague of Alexandria, Tx, daughter-in-law Brenda O'Quinn, and grandson Stephen O'Quinn of White Oak, NC.
Left to cherish her include, daughter Susan Coplen and husband Dennis Coplen of Fayetteville, NC; sons, Barry O'Quinn of White Oak, NC, and David O'Quinn and wife Linda of Fayetteville, NC; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Martha was a christian and family oriented person. Her hobbies included all kinds of crafts and decorations, crossword puzzles, and watching old western movies.
Until her retirement she was employed by Civil at Fort Bragg, NC.
The family will celebrate a private remembrance of her life, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at LaFayette Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved