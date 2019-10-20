|
|
Martin James Hendrix Jr.
Fayetteville—Martin James Hendrix Jr., 69, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019.
Jim was a native of Kansas City, Missouri. In his late teens he was brought to Fayetteville, NC through service in the US Army. He spent most of his adult life in his beloved Tar Heel State and retired as the manager of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Fayetteville after 40 years with the company.
Jim loved the Lord, his family and his friends. His favorite moments were the times he spent with the people he loved whether at home, a ball game, church or on vacation. He will be remembered most as an adoring husband, a loving father, a doting grandfather, and a loyal friend.
Jim is preceded in death by Carolyn Hood Hendrix, the mother of his three children along with his second wife Geri Adams Hendrix.
Jim leaves behind his loving wife Gobbie Nobles Hendrix, his three sons, Col. Jimmy Hendrix III and wife Tera of Rock Island, IL, Randy Hendrix and wife Dee of Wade, NC, Paul Hendrix of Huntsville, AL, bonus son, Brandon Nobles of Chesapeake, VA, and 7 grandchildren Hunter, Jimmy IV, Ben, Lisl, Lyla, Abel, and Carsen.
In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the Salvation Army.
Visitation with the family will be held at Temple Baptist Church Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019