Martin Robert Rasmussen

Fayetteville—Retired CWO Martin R. Rasmussen, (age) of Fayetteville, NC, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on the 22nd day of June, 2020. Born in Monmouth, IL on October 24, 1927, the son of the late Martin Rasmussen, Sr. and wife, Mary Ray. Retired CWO Rasmussen entered the US Army in 1946 where he proudly served his country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Following his 24 years retirement from the US Army, Retired CWO Rasmussen taught at Fayetteville Technical Community College and was owner of The Carolina Trader for many years. He will be honored by many for his dedication to those he served throughout the years. Martin loved the Lord and was a passionate Pro-Life supporter. He served as past Executive Director as well as the Board of Directors of the Operation Blessing and Crisis Pregnancy Center; Secretary/ Asst. Treasurer of Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship and Treasurer of Concerned Methodists. He was a long time member of Cumberland United Methodist Church where he served as Treasurer while teaching his weekly Bible Study and Sunday School class. Retired CWO Rasmussen enjoyed daily crossword puzzles as one of his favorite hobbies. Martin's true road to happiness was out riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle as he explored many areas across the country including Alaska. Along the way, he journaled with impeccable detail while mounting a video camera on his motorcycle to ensure captivity of each experience as his loving family anxiously awaited his safe return home knowing there would be many days ahead of wonderful stories he would be eager to share. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; an inspiration and role model to all. Martin was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by "the love of his life" and devoted wife of 23 years, Lucille Gentry Rasmussen; a loving daughter, Carolyn Ann Morton; son, Darrell Wayne Packer, Sr. and wife, Kay Reynolds Packer. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Marta Renee Rasmussen of Fayetteville and Gayle Rasmussen Hentz and husband, David of Mooresville, NC. ; one son, Charles Larry Packer, Sr.and wife, Frances of Jacksonville, NC; and son-in-law, Michael Morton along with fourteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Reeves Funeral Home, 3308 North Main Street, Hope Mills, NC on Thursday, the 25th day of June, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. The services will be held at Cumberland United Methodist Church, 2262 George Owen Road, Fayetteville, NC on Friday, the 26th day of June, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Bobby Herring. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Cumberland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4509 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC. In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorials to be sent to Cumberland United Methodist Church, 2262 George Owen Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store