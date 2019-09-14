Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400

Marvin Beard Sr.


1949 - 2019
Marvin Beard Sr. Obituary
Marvin Beard, Sr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Marvin Albert Beard, Sr. 70 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, Sept. 16 at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman with Pastor Jim Boyle of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Mr. Beard was born on March 16, 1949 in Cumberland County to the late Elmore Chester and Eva Faircloth Beard.He was preceded in death by his parents. He was retired from the Goodyear Tire Company.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Tatum Beard of the home; son, Marvin "Buddy" Beard, Jr. and wife, Belinda of Virginia; four grandchildren Breanna Norton, Shawnee Beard, Elizabeth Beard and Jonathan Adkins; one great grandson, Spencer Norton; and two surviving siblings.
The family with receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 12:50 PM on Monday at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
