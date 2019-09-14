|
|
Marvin Eugene Blackwell, Sr.
St. Pauls—Marvin (Eugene) Blackwell Sr, 61, passed away September 13, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Vicki Ann Blackwell, daughter Sabrina Ann (husband Jason Atwood), son Marvin Eugene, Jr. (wife Samantha), and grandson Jaxon Atwood. Mr. Blackwell also leaves behind his sister Rita (husband Maylon Hobbs), and his brother James Earl Blackwell. He also leaves behind many other family and friends. The services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2 PM at Hope Mills Church of God, 4830 Cameron Rd, Hope Mills, NC. There will be a visitation from 12-2 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hope Mills Church of God Building Fund.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019