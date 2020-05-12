|
|
Ret. SGM Marvin F. Asbill
Eastover, NC—Marvin Ford Asbill, 91, of Eastover passed away on May 10, 2020
Marvin has been a resident of the Eastover community for 28 years. He and his wife, Celeste, were faithful members of Haymount Free Will Baptist Church where they served many leadership rolls. He retired from the United States Army in 1970 as a Sergeant Major after serving our Country through 3 wars. Over the years he served in many fraternal organizations including Amaranth, Eastern Star, and Freemasonry where he was awarded his 50 years of service pin. He will be missed by his family, friends, and community.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Celeste Hampton Asbill, his mother and father, Delsie and Foster Asbill, and his brother, Walter Asbill.
Marvin is survived by his children Margaret Gray Edwards, Steve Asbill, TJ Gray, Missy Asbill, Donna Patterson Kennedy and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm on May 14th at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Burial with full military honors will be held at a later date at Lafayette Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Haymount Free Will Baptist Church at 136 Eastwood Avenue.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 12 to May 14, 2020