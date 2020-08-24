1/1
Marvin James Blackburn
1931 - 2020
Marvin James Blackburn
Lumberton—Mr. Marvin James Blackburn, age 88, of Lumberton, NC, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in Robeson County, NC, to the late David Blackburn and the late Beadie Herring Blackburn.
After graduating from St. Pauls High School, he began working with Thompson Electric Co. Shortly after that, he started his career with NCR as a field engineer where he worked in Lumberton, Fayetteville, and Wilmington. He also had the opportunity to work as a suboffice manager in Petersburg, VA. During his employment with NCR, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served on the Czechoslovakian Border for two years.
He also had many fond memories of working with the ladies at Southern National Bank. He was a member of the Lumberton Lions Club for 25 years, where he enjoyed his work with the visually impaired. In 1995, he was presented with the John L. Stickley Fellow Award for Humanitarian Service and the Lion of the Year Award in 1996 & 1997.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Rufus Blackburn and Fred L. Blackburn.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Sessom Blackburn of the home; a sister, Ruby Blackburn Beard of Williamsburg, VA; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 AM at Godwin Heights Baptist Church in Lumberton, NC. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor David Hawes and Pastor Ed Wilcox officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Godwin Heights Baptist Church General Fund, 704 Godwin Avenue, Lumberton, NC 28358, or to: Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
