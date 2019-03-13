|
Ret. SGM Marvin T. Smith
Fayetteville—Ret. SGM Marvin Thomas Smith, 79, of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
He was preceded in death by the wife of his youth, Regina Beilke Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce of the home; his son, Gerald Smith (Liliana) of Fayetteville; daughter, Marianne Bennett (Joe) of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Andrew Smith, Kimberly McRae (Drew) and Hans Smith; and one great granddaughter, Olivia McRae.
Marvin dedicated over 27 years of service to the United States Army and retired at the rank of Sergeant Major. He proudly served as an Army Paratrooper in Vietnam and elsewhere, earning the Bronze Star, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and numerous other awards and decorations.
Following military service, he worked for 23 years as a Safety Investigator for XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, where he was responsible for numerous safety investigations and safety improvements.
A Master Mason for many years, Marvin served with distinction as the Master of Creasy Proctor Lodge #679 in Fayetteville in 2006, and later affiliated with Clifford Duell Lodge #756 in Fayetteville, and also with Lebanon Lodge #391 in Hope Mills.
Also a York Rite Mason, Marvin served as a leader in Palestine Commandery #20, Fayetteville Council #27, and Fayetteville Chapter #2, all headquartered in Fayetteville. He earned the coveted "KYCH" distinction from his fellow York Rite Masons.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Richard McDuffie officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. prior to the Service at the Church.
Burial with full Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019