Marvin W. Cherry, Sr.
Eastover—Retired SFC Marvin W. Cherry Sr., 73, passed away in his home on Thursday, November 7th, 2019. Marvin was born in Duplin County on January 10th, 1946 to the late Woodrow and Louise Cherry.
He served 20 years in the US Army with a tour in Vietnam and Korea before retiring. He was also a member of the Eastover Fire Department for several years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Woody Cherry; his brother, Kenneth Cherry, and sister-in-law, Deborah Smith.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Eveline Cherry; his son, Hank Cherry and wife Melissa Cherry; his sister, Dot Byrd; four brothers; WD Cherry and wife Ruth, Henry Cherry and wife Joanne, Lynwood Cherry and wife Debbie, Ray Cherry and wife Sylvia; sisters-in-law, Sheila Anderson and husband Bill and Amanda Bell and fiancée Tom Perry; and his grandchildren, Dustin Cherry and wife Katilyn, Austin Long, Curtis Bradshaw and Jasmine, Alisha Bradshaw and Austin. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were more like children and grandchildren to him. Marvin was well known and loved by so many in the community because he was the "go-to" person.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, November 10 at Fayetteville Community Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service or any other time at his home in Eastover.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eastover Fire Department, Union Community Church in Dunn NC, and Fayetteville Community Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019