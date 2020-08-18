1/1
Marvin Willis Flaaen
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Willis Flaaen
Fayetteville—Marvin Willis Flaaen, 72 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
Mr. Flaaen was born on September 16, 1947 in New England, ND to the late Helmer O. Flaaen and Leona Schroeder Flaaen.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he received the Vietnam Service Metal, Army Commendation Medal, 2nd OLC Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Good Conduct Medal 3 awards, Aircraft Crewman Badge and the Parachute Badge. He was also a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Xuan Thi Flaaen; daughter, Marie Flaaen Swain and husband Sean Eric Swain; son, Marvin Willis Flaaen, Jr; sister, Sandy Hagemeister; grandchildren, Marie Rosanna Flaaen and Cameron Myles Swain.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Committal will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved