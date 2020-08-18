Marvin Willis Flaaen
Fayetteville—Marvin Willis Flaaen, 72 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
Mr. Flaaen was born on September 16, 1947 in New England, ND to the late Helmer O. Flaaen and Leona Schroeder Flaaen.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he received the Vietnam Service Metal, Army Commendation Medal, 2nd OLC Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device, Good Conduct Medal 3 awards, Aircraft Crewman Badge and the Parachute Badge. He was also a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Xuan Thi Flaaen; daughter, Marie Flaaen Swain and husband Sean Eric Swain; son, Marvin Willis Flaaen, Jr; sister, Sandy Hagemeister; grandchildren, Marie Rosanna Flaaen and Cameron Myles Swain.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Committal will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.