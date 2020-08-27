1/1
Mary A. Blanchard
1928 - 2020
Fayetteville—Ms. Mary A. Blanchard, 92, of Fayetteville went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was born on June 16, 1928 in Hanover County, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Blanchard; daughter, Donna B. Jackson, and grandson, Robert "Bobby" Blanchard.
Mary is survived by her two sons, Steven K. Blanchard (Mavis) of Linden and Charles E. Blanchard (Joyce) of Fayetteville; six grandchildren, Jenifer K. Thompson (Brian) of Linden; Steven M. Blanchard (Laura) of Pittsboro; Pamela B. Lowther (Kevin) of Eastover; Katie E. Blanchard of Fayetteville; Michael A. Blanchard of Fayetteville, and Welton J. "Jay" Jackson III (Diane) of Fayetteville and nine great grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 noon in Rogers & Breece Chapel with Rev. Archie Barringer officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
10:45 - 11:45 AM
AUG
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
AUG
29
Burial
Cumberland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
