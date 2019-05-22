Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Mary A. Bryant

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. Bryant Obituary
Mary A. Bryant
Fayetteville—Mrs. Mary Alyce Bryant died Tuesday, 21 May 2019, at her home in Fayetteville. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday on 3 June.
Born Mary Alyce Hadden in 1925, to Clarice Mallette and The Reverend Thomas Gary Hadden, AME, of Raleigh, Mrs. Bryant was the widow of Major George Washington Bryant (U.S. Army Retired), who died in 2005.
She was predeceased by her older brother, Charles Llewyn Hadden (1922-1993) of Raleigh and her younger brother, Monsignor Thomas Paul Hadden (1929-2012), of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.
Mrs. Bryant is survived by a son, Robert Hinton, and his wife, Annie Sailer Hinton, of Hamden, Connecticut; a grand daughter, Phoebe Sailer Hinton, of Brooklyn, New York; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 2844 Village Drive, Fayetteville, Saturday morning at 10 a.m., 25 May 2019. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. in the family room prior to the Mass.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now