Fayetteville—Mrs. Mary Alyce Bryant died Tuesday, 21 May 2019, at her home in Fayetteville. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday on 3 June.

Born Mary Alyce Hadden in 1925, to Clarice Mallette and The Reverend Thomas Gary Hadden, AME, of Raleigh, Mrs. Bryant was the widow of Major George Washington Bryant (U.S. Army Retired), who died in 2005.

She was predeceased by her older brother, Charles Llewyn Hadden (1922-1993) of Raleigh and her younger brother, Monsignor Thomas Paul Hadden (1929-2012), of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by a son, Robert Hinton, and his wife, Annie Sailer Hinton, of Hamden, Connecticut; a grand daughter, Phoebe Sailer Hinton, of Brooklyn, New York; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 2844 Village Drive, Fayetteville, Saturday morning at 10 a.m., 25 May 2019. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. in the family room prior to the Mass.

