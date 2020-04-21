|
|
Mary A. Newsome
Fayetteville—Mary A. (Heidelberg) Newsome, 84, of Fayetteville went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Mary A. (Heidelberg) Newsome was born in Shubuta, MS, February 17, 1936 to the late Harrison and Hattie Heidelberg. She attended public school in Shubuta and graduated from Harrison High School in Meridian, MS. Shortly after graduating from high school she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) where she was a personnel specialist. She served for three years and was honorably discharged in 1960. She met and married her husband Lee V. Newsome while in service. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Lee Newsome of 59 ½ years; two children - Debra McGruder (Darnell), Raleigh, NC and Valerie Hayes, (Marcus), Dallas, TX; two step children Sherry Tate (John), Accokeek, MD and Gregory Newsome (Nadine), Fayetteville, NC; one brother, Willie Heidelberg (Eloise), Meridian, MS; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services are entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary, 431 Cumberland St, Fayetteville, NC 28301. In accordance with CDC guidelines and keeping the health of our family and friends in mind, a private service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020