Home

POWERED BY

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111

Mary A. Newsome

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Newsome Obituary
Mary A. Newsome
Fayetteville—Mary A. (Heidelberg) Newsome, 84, of Fayetteville went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Mary A. (Heidelberg) Newsome was born in Shubuta, MS, February 17, 1936 to the late Harrison and Hattie Heidelberg. She attended public school in Shubuta and graduated from Harrison High School in Meridian, MS. Shortly after graduating from high school she enlisted in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) where she was a personnel specialist. She served for three years and was honorably discharged in 1960. She met and married her husband Lee V. Newsome while in service. She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband Lee Newsome of 59 ½ years; two children - Debra McGruder (Darnell), Raleigh, NC and Valerie Hayes, (Marcus), Dallas, TX; two step children Sherry Tate (John), Accokeek, MD and Gregory Newsome (Nadine), Fayetteville, NC; one brother, Willie Heidelberg (Eloise), Meridian, MS; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services are entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary, 431 Cumberland St, Fayetteville, NC 28301. In accordance with CDC guidelines and keeping the health of our family and friends in mind, a private service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -