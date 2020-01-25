Home

Services
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
131 Harris Ave
Raeford, NC 28376
(910) 875-4145
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
131 Harris Ave
Raeford, NC 28376
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
131 Harris Ave
Raeford, NC 28376
Mary Ada (Taylor) Smith


1932 - 2020
Mary Ada (Taylor) Smith Obituary
Mary Ada Taylor Smith
Fayetteville—Mrs. Mary Ada Taylor Smith of Fayetteville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in FirstHealth Hoke Campus at the age of 87.
Mary Ada was born in Beckley, WV on February 9, 1932, to the late John Taylor and Loraine
Taylor. She was preceded in death by husband, Roscoe A. Smith and her son, David M. Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Gardner and husband Wayne of Raeford, NC and Donna Baker and husband Daren of Tampa, FL; two sons, Rocky Smith of Fredericksburg, VA and Ricky Smith and wife Ellen of Hilton Head, SC; 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; three sisters, Lillian (Midge) McClure of Lakeland, FL, Frances Corey of Beckley, WV and Juanita (Neda) Davis of Lillington, NC; two brothers, Jim Taylor and wife Margarete of Fayetteville and George Taylor and wife Yvonne of Lillington, NC;
A visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 131 Harris Ave. Raeford.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm at the Funeral Home Pastor Billy Joe Brady officiating.
Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
