Bladenboro—Mary "Penny" Alberta Britt, 78, of Bladenboro passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell MacAluso and Viola Hoff MacAluso. Penny leaves behind her husband Jack Britt of the home, son Donald Britt and wife Debbie Johnson of Leander, Texas, two brothers: Duke MacAluso, Tommy MacAluso and two grandchildren: Andrew Britt and Jessica Britt. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
