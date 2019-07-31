|
Mary Anne Paugh Reed
Hope Mills—Mary Anne Paugh Reed passed away July 25, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1946. Mary was born to Russell and Barbara (Powers) Paugh in Weston, WV. She is survived by husband James R. (Bob) Reed; daughter Paula Reed Freeman, (son-in-law Dave Freeman, grandsons Jeremy and Joshua) of DeLand, Florida; son Christopher Reed, (daughter-in-law Michelle Reed, grandsons Jacob and Justin) of Archer Lodge, NC; brother Robert E (Bob) Paugh, (sister-in-law Nancy Paugh) of Clarksville TN; sister-in-law Doris (Reed) Bee (brother-in-law Fred Bee of Killeen TX; and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents. Mary served as Regional Director for TOPS Club International and was a dedicated wife, a steadfast friend, a loving mother. Donations to honor Mary can be made to Cumberland United Methodist Church's Music Ministry, 2262 George Owen Rd, Fayetteville NC 28306. Online memorials can be left at www.reevesfunerals.com.
