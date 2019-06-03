|
|
Mary "Phyllis" Boyd
Saint Pauls—Mrs. Mary "Phyllis" Boyd of Saint Pauls was born in Middlesex County on August 7, 1937 to the late Conroy H. White and the late Mary Jane Carmean White and departed this life at her home on May 31, 2019 completing her journey of 81 years.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son: Donald Ray Boyd Jr.; one brother: Norman White; one nephew: Phillip Ray White Jr.; a great-nephew: Robert "Robbie" Conroy Powell Jr.; and a sister-in-law: Bertha Elaine Robinson.
The funeral will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Phyllis leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 66 years: Donald Ray Boyd Sr. of the home; four children: Mary Frances Frank of Sanford, Sandra Anne Williams of Sanford, Linda Kay Beecher and husband Edwin Francis Beecher Jr. of Hope Mills, and Brenda Jean Oldham and husband John D. Oldham of St. Pauls; her twin brother: Phillip Ray White Sr. and wife Becky White of Richmond, VA; eighteen grandchildren: Kevin Gerard Yuhas Jr., Benjamin Daniel Boyd, Clayton John Boyd, Joshua Lee Lenz (Shannon), Tammy Lynn Smithwick (Patrick), Tracy Marie Osburn, Mary Nicole Bauman, Jeremy David Bauman (Courtney), Casey John Gragg (Danielle), Cody Jay Metzger, Charles Franklin Liles Jr. (Ashley), Stephanie Sorrina Beecher (Parviz), Natasha Evelene Simmons (Denell), Shana Lee Lundwall (Geoffrey), Kyle Boyd Beecher (Daina), Joseph Lee Boyd (Jennifer), Jessica Laine Oldham (Johnny), Jaymee Laraine Adams (Justin); 27 great-grandchildren and one on the way; nieces & nephews: Robert Conroy Powell, Sr. and fiancé Linda, Melvin Ray White (Harriet), both of Richmond, VA, Kim, Keith, Kent, Kevin, Kari, and Kelly; three great-nephews: Norman Roy Harris, Robert Conroy Harris, and Jason Harris; niece-in-law: Vicki White; great-niece: Madison Frank; brother-in-law: Robert "Bob" Robinson; special extended family: Jane Beecher, The Leitzke Family, Emily Mooningham, and Ann Lineberry; two special fur babies: Tipper and Tina; and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and friends.
Mom, at the young age of 15, married dad in Elizabeth City, NC. They met in Deltaville, VA while he was stationed in U.S. Army at a Remote Radio Station and eloped with our grandparent's permission. They then moved to Milwaukee where he became an electrical engineer. Through the years she has been an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her pride and joy have always been her family and though we will miss her dearly, her memories will live in our hearts forever.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.
Services entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 3 to June 4, 2019