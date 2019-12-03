|
Mary Cain Booth
Fayetteville—Mary Cain Booth, 75, of Raeford passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with her beloved family by her side.
Mary was born November 14, 1944 in Juliette, Georgia to the late Joyce and Victor Griffin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Samuel Reeves Cain and a son, Samuel David Cain.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Underwood, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm.
Mary is survived by her husband, John G. Booth of the home; daughters, Diana Cain Flynn and husband Ernie of Clayton; Debi Cain- Lane and Richard of Fayetteville; brothers, Bobby Knight and wife Marcia of Linden; Jeffrey Griffin of Fayetteville; Mitch Griffin and wife, Stormy of Linden; sister, Connie Sue Welch and husband John of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Christina Davis, Melanie Sanchez, Kayla Flynn, Kyle Flynn, Isabella Davis and husband Alan, Emma Zylka, Joshua Cain, and Matthew Cain; 5 great-granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3219 Lindsay Rd. Raeford, NC 28376.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019