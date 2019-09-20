|
|
Mary Carolyn Kinlaw Little
Fayetteville—Mary Carolyn Kinlaw Little, 73 of Fayetteville, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her residence.
Carolyn was born April 8, 1946 in Cumberland County to the late Peter Kinlaw and Mary Smith Kinlaw. She Retired in 2006 from the Cumberland County School System where she was the Assistant Principal at Southview Middle School.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12 noon at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with the Rev. Rob James officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 12 noon Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Little, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Mark Little and wife Stephanie; daughter, Dena Little; brothers, Terry Kinlaw and Kramer Kinlaw and wife Wanda; grandchildren, Maren Downing, Mason Little, Campbell Downing, Matthew Little, Adam Little and Hollyn, Downing.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolence may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019