Mary Cecile Richardson

Mary Cecile Richardson Obituary
Mary Cecile Richardson
Fayetteville—Mary Cecile Richardson, 89, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday July 14 at Hope Mills Retirement Center.
She was born July 14, 1930 in Marion, South Carolina to the late Flossie and Louis Gerald. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Hollis Damon Richardson Sr., and her daughter, Cheryl Richardson Futris.
Mary loved traveling, listening to music, dancing, and sharing memories with her friends. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters Teresa Richardson Tosi and husband Dr. John Tosi and Lisa Richardson Waller; a son Hollis Damon Richardson Jr. and wife Vicki; fourteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 on Tuesday July 16 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2PM with Pastor Bruce Skipper officiating. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gray's Creek Fire Department Station 24 2661 Sandhill Road Fayetteville NC 28306
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 14 to July 15, 2019
