Mary Clydean Sawyer
Carthage — Mary Clydean Sawyer, 83, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at First Health Hospice Center in West End, NC. Clydean was a hairdresser for over forty-six years and owned Clydean's Beauty Shop in Fayetteville.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Spring Lake with Rev. Bill Altman officiating.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy S. Hill of Aurora, CO, and Linda S. Cabral of Lillington, NC; a son, Jack A. Sawyer of Raeford, NC; sister, Jimmie L. Yarbrough of Killeen, TX; two brothers, James E. Sneed of Copperas Cove, TX, and Gail B. Sneed of Vail, AZ; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019