Mary Davis GentyStedman—Mary Davis Gentry, 86, passed away at Bethesda Nursing Home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mamie Davis and her husband, Keith Gentry. She was a branch manager working in the banking industry for over 35 years.She is survived by her brother, Jerry Davis and wife Jenny of Rocky Mount; brother, Freddy Davis and wife Avis of Goldsboro; sister, Patsy Dietrich of PA; daughter, Cynthia Brooks and husband Chris of GA; son, Ronald Gentry and wife Loretta of Stedman; granddaughter, Bethany Grace Mann of GA; grandson, Kevin Paul and wife Jennifer of Stedman and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Lincoln, and Gentry.There will be a private family service at a later date. The family would like to give a Special Thank You to the ladies that assisted in Mary's home healthcare and to the staff at Bethesda Healthcare Facility.