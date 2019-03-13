|
Mary Davis Morgan
Fayetteville—Mary Davis Morgan, 87, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Morgan; and two sons, Rusty Morgan and Scott Morgan.
Left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Robin Sledge and Dawn Smelcer (Harold) all of Fayetteville; two sons, Jeff Morgan of Hope Mills and Ed Morgan of Fayetteville; a sister, Karen Staton of Cape Coral, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Rose, Raven, Trey, Tyler, Blake (Nicole), Nathan and Mindy; eight great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Russell, Owen, Corbin, Louis, Samantha, Addison and Barrett; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Morgan was a lifelong member of First Christian Church.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at First Christian Church with a visitation immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Christian Church 1505 Fort Bragg Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019