Mary Deaton
Raeford—Mrs. Mary Ruth (Sisk) Deaton of Raeford passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the age of 76.
Mary was born in McDowell County on January 17, 1943 to the late Will and Nora McGalliard Sisk. She attended Nebo High School in Marion, NC and won the typist award for the school for both her junior and senior year. These skills she would later utilize in her career at John Wesley College in Greensboro as Secretary to the Dean of Admissions as well as secretary and treasurer for multiple churches during her lifetime. While her husband was ministering a church in Union Grove, Mary obtained her Cosmetology Diploma and then began her own business and maintained Mary's Beauty Shop until she and her family moved to Raeford in 1978. Mary was known for many years as a teacher's assistant at the Hoke County High School Extended Day Program while also being instrumental in the founding of the Living Faith Ministries Church on Hwy 211 in Raeford. Mary was a Rural Letter Carrier with the United States Postal Service from 1987 until 2007. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and cherished spending time with her children and her grandsons. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Sisk and her sister, Lois Sisk.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Reverend Tex Deaton; her daughter, Karen Tapp and her husband, Terry of Raeford; her son, David Deaton and his wife, Katerina of White Plains, NY; two grandsons, Matthew Deaton and Joshua Tapp; one niece and one nephew.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 pm at the Crumpler Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held at Living Faith Ministries on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Revered David Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the Raeford Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019