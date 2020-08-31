Mary Durema Culbreth

Fayetteville—Ms. Mary Durema Culbreth, 84 passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, August 30, 2020 after a brief illness.

There became a huge void in the Culbreth Family on Sunday afternoon when Durema went to join her mother at Jesus's feet.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, September 4, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. Kelly Bullard. Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Please practice social distancing when attending the service.

She was born December 17, 1935 to the late Ernest and Pearl Averitt Culbreth, the second of what would become a 13 children family.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Bynum, William, and two unnamed brothers; and a sister, Nancy Nemeth.

She is survived by brothers, David (Martha) and Harry (Kathy); sisters, Margaret Horne, Katie Culbreth, Julia Mathias, Edith Culbreth, and Donna Owen (Pete); 9 nieces; 13 nephews; and sister-in-law, Deloris Culbreth.

Durema became a second mother to her siblings early in life, protecting and offering advice and guidance to all of us. Even after going to work at Kress 5 & Dime shortly after graduating from Stedman High School, she continued her generosity by giving us money and buying things for us instead of buying for herself. She continued her working career with the phone company for the next 34 years as a switchboard operator. Her church and family never left her mind as she continued to give guidance, advice and money to her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Temple Baptist Church, 3159 Sanderosa Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312, or to Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 4170 Tabor Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



