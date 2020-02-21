Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Peters Creek Baptist Church
13176 Peters Creek Baptist Church Rd
Roseboro, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Peters Creek Baptist Church
13176 Peters Creek Baptist Church Rd.
Roseboro, NC
View Map

Mary E. Bedsole


1927 - 2020
Mary E. Bedsole Obituary
Mary E. Bedsole
Roseboro—Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Bullard Bedsole, 92 of Roseboro passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, Feb. 23 at Peters Creek Baptist Church with Dr. David Bays, Rev. Bryan Strickland and Rev. Tom Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 2:50 PM prior to the service.
Mrs. Bedsole was a native of Horry County, SC, the daughter of James Jasper and Esther Mae Bullard. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Seavy Layton Bedsole, son and daughter-in-law, Allen Brent Bedsole and Debbie Bedsole; son, James Callie "Jimmy" Bedsole; sister, Louise B. Hales and a niece, Linda Madgar. She was retired from Rhom Haus.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra B. Norris (Wootie) of Garland; son, Earl F. Bedsole (Ann) of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Bedsole six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and six nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peters Creek Baptist Church, 13176 Peters Creek Baptist Church Rd., Roseboro, NC 28382.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
