Mary E. Wiest
Fayetteville—Mary E. Wiest, 76 of Fayetteville, NC went home to her heavenly Father on May 11, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1943. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Edge, father, Robert Edge, sisters, Dorthea Porter, Jean Weller, and Della Lou Husfelt, brothers, Bob Edge, Jackie Edge, Miles Edge, Bernard Edge, Donald Edge and Joe Edge. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Pova (Jimmy), Bobbi Pova (Mike), son, David S. Wiest, Jr. (Kimberly), grandchildren, Chris Pova (Sarah), Ashley Pova (Joshua), David Wiest, III, Katie Pova (Benjamin), Adam Bardsley, great- grandchildren, Audrey and Michael. Mary had 4 fur babies that were very special, Benny, Allie, Max and Roxy.
Our dear mother lived life to the fullest and always on her own terms.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Greensboro, Maryland when it is safe for all of her loved ones to join together.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 19 to May 24, 2020