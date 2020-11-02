Mary Elizabeth Johnson
Fayetteville—Mary Elizabeth Johnson, 77 of Fayetteville passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Mary was born November 7, 1942 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Elizabeth and Leighton Bunce. She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Johnson.
She was a lifelong member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy J. Burkhard and husband Brian; son, Todd I. Johnson and wife Martha; brother, John O. Bunce and wife Jan; grandchildren, Clayton Burkhard and wife Brittany, Elizabeth Burkhard, Ashley Burkhard, Charles Johnson, Katarina Johnson, and Mary Johnson; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Burkhard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, 188 N. Main St. Doylestown, PA 18901.
