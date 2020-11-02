1/1
Mary Elizabeth Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Johnson
Fayetteville—Mary Elizabeth Johnson, 77 of Fayetteville passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Mary was born November 7, 1942 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Elizabeth and Leighton Bunce. She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Johnson.
She was a lifelong member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy J. Burkhard and husband Brian; son, Todd I. Johnson and wife Martha; brother, John O. Bunce and wife Jan; grandchildren, Clayton Burkhard and wife Brittany, Elizabeth Burkhard, Ashley Burkhard, Charles Johnson, Katarina Johnson, and Mary Johnson; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Burkhard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St. Doylestown, PA 18901.
On line condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved