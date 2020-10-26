1/1
Mary Evaline Hayes Matthews
1930 - 2020
Stedman—Stedman
Mrs. Mary Evaline Hayes Matthews, 89 passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Magnolia Baptist Church with the Reverend Travis Hoke, Reverend Jerry Parsons and Reverend Tommy Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:45 PM at Magnolia Baptist Church prior to the service.
Mrs. Matthews was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of the late Erfie David and Elma Baggett Hayes. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie C. Matthews; four brothers, Libert Wendell Hayes, Erfie David Hayes, Jr., Clifton Rudolph Hayes and Wiley Gilbert Hayes; sister, Elmeta Hayes White; and two half-brothers, Ransom Hayes and Ronnie Hayes.
She is survived by two sons, Clayton Wayne Matthews and wife, Sue of Autryville; Dennis Matthews and wife, Kathy of Autryville; daughter, Brenda Autry and husband, George Blackman Autry of Stedman; half-brother, Erfie David Hayes and wife, Vickie of Dunn; seven grandchildren, Susan Matthews, Lisa Knowles, Steven Matthews, Justin Matthews, Heather Faircloth, Matthew Autry and Mitchell Autry and eight great-grandchildren.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Memories & Condolences
