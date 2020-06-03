Mary Frances Herndon Peele
Fayetteville—Mary Frances Herndon Peele, 93, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in her daughter's home in Winston-Salem.
She loved her faith, family, friends, and flowers.
Mrs. Peele was a charter member of Village Baptist Church and a member of the Young at Heart Sunday school class.
Mrs. Peele was preceded in death by her husband, Warren R. Peele Sr.; brothers, Marvin, Bill, Dan, Vance, Earl, and Worth Herndon; sister, Doris Coats; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Mason. She is survived by sons, Warren R. Jr. (Jackie) Peele of Fayetteville and Murphy (Donna) Peele of Columbia, S.C.; daughter, Janet (Paul) Crumpler of Winston-Salem; brother, Joe (Marion) Herndon; sisters, Sylvia (Levy) Pait and Olga (Buddy) Westbrook; sisters-in-law Rose and Rena Herndon; and brother-in-law, Jim Coats. She is also survived by grandchildren, Eric (Valerie), Alan (Kristen), Sarah (Jonathan), Amy (Ross), Ben (Lyndsey), Morgan, and Rachel; and great-grandchildren, Dallas, Carter, Ava, Ella, Aubrey, and another one on the way.
A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home with Dr. Mack Roberts officiating. The service will also be livestreamed. A burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.