Mary Frances TwiddyHope Mills—Mary Frances Twiddy, 75 of Hope Mills, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Born November 21, 1944, in Belvidere, NC, she is the daughter of the late Archie Bell White and Virginia Winslow White. Mary Frances graduated from Atlantic Christian College with a degree in Elementary Education. Mary Frances spent most of her teaching career at Sherwood Park Elementary School.She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Donald Pat Twiddy; her daughter, Fran Spangler (David) ; her daughter, Retha Twiddy; granddaughters, Sarah and Rebecca. She is also survived by a brother, Lyndon White and a sister, Thelma Skinner.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church 2505 Village Drive in Fayetteville, NC. A private Inurnment will follow in Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.