Mary Frances VealeFayetteville—Fran Veale age 83 went home to be with the Lord; she has entered into eternal rest on May 31, 2020. Fran was born on June 9, 1936 at the Old Cotton Mills Home in Bladenboro, NC.She was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Annie Pearl Duncan, and her daughter Cheryl Ann Cope.She is survived by her husband of 46 years Jack A. Veale of the home, son Richard (Priscilla) Veale of Crestview, FL; 2 sisters- Joyce (Roland) Harrell of Opp, AL, Shelby Smith of Fayetteville, NC; 6 grandsons, Jamie and Jodey Cope both of Naples, FL, Tanner and Braeden Veale, and Ethan and Andrew Fenoff all four of Crestview, FL; 4 Great-grandkids, and lots of family and friends. She loved everyone and everyone loved her.Franny Farkle (Fran) was an employee of Black & Decker from January 1968 - June 1998. She retired with 30 years and returned and put in several more years with them. She loved working for Black & Decker; that's where she got her nickname (Franny Farkle), from Dave Gunther, and it stayed with her. When asked her name, she would say it was Franny Farkle. She was a member of Cumberland Baptist Church for 30 or more years. She loved her church and church family. She loved working in the nursery; oh, how she loved all the babies, and she also helped with feeding the homeless, which made her heart happy.She lived a full life, and loved traveling and visiting places with her husband Jack. They loved traveling and looking for antiques, and they traveled the world together. She also did trips, bowling, crafts, and baked cakes (with a catering business) with her sister and best friend Shelby.She was a member of the Chew Crew, a group of ladies that all bowled together on Tuesday, and had fellowship and lunch. She was a very beloved lady, whom everyone cherished, and she loved them all. She was an angel here on Earth; now she is an angel in Heaven looking down on us. Rest now our Sweet Franny Farkle.Reeves Funeral Home of Hope Mills is handling all the arrangements. Her funeral service will be at Cumberland Baptist Church at 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A burial service will follow at Singletary Cemetery at 2 PM June 13, 2020.