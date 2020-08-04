Mary G. SaylorFayetteville—Mary Elizabeth Gardner Saylor, 71, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home.Born in Cumberland County, Mary was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Susan Bacot Gardner.She is survived by her sisters, Debra Murray, Carleen Rich, and Ruby West; brothers, Carl Gardner and Bobby Gardner; grandchildren, Kayla Jacobs, Madison Jacobs, Samantha Jacobs, and Ashlyn Jacobs; great grandson, Teagan Jacobs; and other family members and friends.A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.Mary was a loving grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.