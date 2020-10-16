Mary Hall Wilmers
Fayetteville—Mrs. Mary Hall Wilmers, 82, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1937 in Erwin, NC. She graduated from Erwin High School and attended East Carolina University where she majored in history and minored in English.
Upon graduation, she taught English at high schools in Dunn and Oak City, NC, as well as at Hyde Park and Gage Park High Schools in Chicago, IL. She returned to NC in 1964 and taught at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville, teaching all grade levels of English, including Senior Advanced Placement. She also served as the English Department Chairman for many years, retiring in 1994. Mary loved teaching and worked hard to ensure that all her seniors were prepared to graduate, especially her less fortunate students. She was a lifelong member of the NC Employee and Teachers Association.
Mary was an avid gardener and loved working to beautify her yard. She enjoyed crafting holiday ornaments and rabbits, and artistically painting her creations. She cherished her collection of Byers Carolers, Santas, and rabbit figurines.
Mary was very fond of animals, especially her beloved dogs. She was also an ardent bird watcher.
Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harry; daughter, Shaye Davis (Mitchell Jones); grandson, Gunner Davis of Cape Canaveral, FL; brothers, Bobby Ray Hall (Janet) of Little River, SC and Larry Hall (Sandra) of Sanford, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, B.H. and Maggie Hall; brothers, Louis, Chester, and Benny Hall; and sisters, Polly Longshare and Neva Strauch.
She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society at P.O. Box 58195, Fayetteville, NC 28305 or at www.fapspet.org/donate
.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no services will be held.