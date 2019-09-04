|
Mary Helen Edge
Pinehurst—Mary Helen 'Bitsy' Edge (80) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 1, 2019.
A resident of Pinehurst, she was born and raised in Gray's Creek.
She is survived by daughter, Rose Kennedy and son-in-law David; 2 grandchildren, Ryan Kennedy and Paige Kennedy Smart and husband Donald. She is also survived by a brother, Bobby Edge and wife Peggy along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sons Michael and Alton Smith III. She was the 6th child of 7 of Eddie and Lila Edge.
She worked as a Clinical Social Worker for 22 years.
Mary Helen was an active member and deacon of Southern Pines First Baptist Church and was an organist at Green Springs Baptist for many years. She was known for her dedication to her faith, family, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A Gathering of family and friends will follow from 2 – 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Lila Van Hair Edge Endowed Scholarship, Campbell University, PO BOX 116, Buies Creek, NC 27506 or online at http://campaign.campbell.edu/give/.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019