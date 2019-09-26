|
Mary Jo Lowe Lovette
Moravian Falls—Mary Jo Lowe Lovette, 78, of Moravian Falls, died peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 23, 2019.
She was born Aug. 25, 1941, in Wilkes County to Perry Roosevelt Lowe Sr. and Mary Revis Lowe. She graduated from Pembroke State University with a degree in home economics and taught school in Wilkes County for 20 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 40 years and Daughters of the American Revolution for 27 years. She was lover of genealogy and was often called the Lowe family historian.
She was a long-time member of the Moravian Falls Methodist Church until its closure and spent her final days as a member of the Reformation Lutheran Church in Taylorsville.
She was preceded in death by three older brothers: Clyde R. Lowe, Perry R. Lowe Jr. and Caney Lowe.
She is survived by a daughter, Revis (Ann) Lovette Felts and husband Todd of Wilkesboro; son, David E. Lovette Jr. and wife Kim of Hope Mills, N.C.; and five grandchildren: David E. (Ty) Lovette III, Ben Lovette, William Lovette, Meredith Felts and Olivia Felts.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Miller Funeral Service Chapel in North Wilkesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial to the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #42, C/O Tana Myers, 510 6th Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; or to the Daughters of the American Revolution-Rendezvous Mountain Chapter, C/O Barbara Pendry, 756 Welcome Home Church Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019