Mary Laura (Cain) Hair
Fayetteville—Mrs. Mary Laura (Cain) Hair, 84 passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Monday, November 18, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church in Fayetteville, officiating will be Rev. John Pabon and Rev. Ricky Spell. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 12:50pm Monday at the church prior to the service.
She was born in Bladen County to the late George Fletcher Cain and Mary Kate Shaw Cain. She is also preceded in death by sisters, Peggy Smith, Leola Collier and Pamell Ellis; and brothers, Max Bulland and Malcolm C. "Pete" Bullard.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Clarence C. Hair; son, Allen Hair & wife, Caroline; sisters, Sudie Roa and Margaret Wright; brother, Robert Cain and several nieces and nephews.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019