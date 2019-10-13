|
Mary Laurens Clark
Fayetteville—Mary Laurens Clark, "Laurie", 77, died peacefully at the Carolina Inn at Village Green on October 12th surrounded by her family. She was the oldest child of Mary Read and Heman Clark. She graduated from University of North Carolina with a degree in social work and began her career as an elementary educator with a focus on at-risk children. After obtaining a Master's Degree in Child Psychology, Laurie began her forty-year career with the Cumberland County School System. In addition to becoming the Lead Psychologist, she specialized in testing children for ADD. After testing she guided many parents as to the proper course for their child's future. She was a devoted parent to her child Bill Bondshu, and she spent many hours participating in his activities and opening many opportunities to him. Laurie is remembered by her friends as having an immeasurable love for animals, especially dogs. She constantly took in strays, and rescued dogs from the streets and highways, and had amazing success finding them permanent homes. In connection with this passion, she was a founding member of the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS). In addition, she served her community tirelessly by her participation on various community boards, including The Cumberland County Auditorium Board, The Fayetteville State University Board, The NC ABC Board, and The Civic Center Commission. After she was asked to join Senator Terry Sanford's Staff in Raleigh, she served several years as a constituent liaison where she worked to obtain military benefits, protections and services for NC Veterans and Retirees. She is survived by her son William Bayard Bondshu, and wife Nina Chaya, of Carlsbad, CA, brother J.B. Clark of Fayetteville, and sister Martha "Muff" Clark of Wilmington. There will be a memorial service at Holy Trinity Church at 2:00 today. Following the service, the family will greet guests in the parish hall. Memorials should be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society via (910) 864-9040 or www.fapspet.org/donate.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019