Mary Lou Burnett
Fayetteville—Mary Lou Burnett, 92 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Mary Lou was born in an unknown Midwest state, then moved to an Oklahoma orphanage where she grew up helping with the babies. A chance meeting an Army family, carried her to Camp Stoneman, California, next to Pittsburg where she met the man that would become her husband less than a year later in June 1949. She was a U.S. Army Housewife and their children were born in California, Georgia, France and Okinawa. She loved children and worked faithfully with the First Baptist Church of Hornell, NY and with Grace Baptist Church in Fayetteville. She learned gardening from her mother-in-law where she became quite the green thumb and loved gardening until age took the hoe away.
Private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2010 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Surviving are her husband of 72 years, Robert S. Burnett, Sr.; daughters, Aleta Karen Fulcher of Hampton, GA; Susan K. Siemsen and husband Gary of Mooresburg, TN; sons, Robert S. Burnett, Jr. and wife Dawn of Summerville, SC; Bruce A. Burnett and wife Carrie of Everett, WA; sister, Claire Binder of London, TN and brother, Ben Post of Ft. Smith, AR; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Wayne Fulcher.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
