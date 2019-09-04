|
|
Mary Lou Montgomery
Fayetteville—Mary Lou Montgomery, 91, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Highland House of Fayetteville.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Clark; second husband, Edwin Earl Montgomery; and son, Edwin Earl Montgomery, Jr.
She was retired from Southview High School as a secretary.
Mary is survived by her sons, Thomas Clark and wife Joan of Burlington, Robert Clark and wife Debbie of Fayetteville, and Jerry Montgomery of Fayetteville; granddaughters, Melanie Clark of Washington, D.C., and Jennifer Cannon and husband Korey of Greensboro; sister, Sharon Harms and husband John of Beverly Hills, FL; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff of Highland House of Fayetteville, with special thanks to Mary Lou's longtime caregiver and friend, Sheila Autry.
Inurnment will be held at a later date in her childhood home of Seneca, IL.
Sympathy cards may be sent to Tom and Joan Clark at 101 Mikaila Drive, Gibsonville, NC 27249 or to Bob and Debbie Clark at 3355 Davidson Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019