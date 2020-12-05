1/1
Mary Lou Sherrill
1931 - 2020
Red Springs—Mary Lou Hallman Sherrill, age 89, passed away Thursday, December 4, 2020 at her home in Red Springs.
Mary Lou was born on March 18, 1931, in Gaston County to Audie and Myrtle Hallman.
She was married to Ervin Louis Sherrill for 54 years. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Mary Lou was a stay at home Mom first and foremost. She later worked for Stedman Manufacturing for 20 years. After retirement Mary Lou volunteered with Southeastern Hospice for 10 years. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Red Springs and a member of Eastern Star Red Springs No. 8. Other than her love for Gerber Daisies, which you saw every time you rode by her house, was the love she had for children, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. This love was so apparent even during her last days.
Mary Lou is survived by her son, Mike and wife Debbie of Alexandria, LA, son, Kenny of the home and daughter Cindy Fouts and husband Chip of Roanoke Rapids, NC; seven grandchildren, Courtney Halle of Louisiana, David Sherrill of Louisiana, Heather Sherrill of Dallas TX, Kyle Sherrill and Dustin Sherrill of Red Springs, Ryan Sherrill of Houston TX and Trey Fouts of Roanoke Rapids, NC; and five great grandchildren, Madelyn, Tyler and Graham Halle of Louisiana and Amara and Grayson Sherrill of Red Springs. She is also survived by her brother Bob Hallman of Kannapolis and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9 at Carpenter's Funeral Home in Cherryville, NC at 11:000 am. A graveside service will follow immediately after at City Memorial Cemetery.
A special thanks to Liberty HomeCare and Hospice of Raeford and especially to Vivian, Casandra, Shauna, Gloria, Tiffany and Ann for all of your love during this most difficult time.
In lieu of, flowers, Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Red Springs (parking lot fund), 701 East 4th Avenue, PO Box 166, Red Springs, NC 28377 and Liberty HomeCare and Hospice, 336 S. Main St., Raeford, NC 28376.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
DEC
9
Graveside service
City Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
