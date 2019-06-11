|
|
Mary Lucille "Lucy"
Toler Cumbia
Cape Coral, FL—Mary Lucille "Lucy" Toler Cumbia, 88, of Cape Coral, Florida (formerly of Fayetteville, NC) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, while in Hospice care on August 20, 2018.
She was a retired RN, loved and lived through Christ Jesus. Family was very important to her and she was the glue for our family. Lucy like to sew, travel, bowl, play cards and board games and had a wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna H. Rosenthal and Tracy Wilson; her son, Jeffrey Cumbia; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and her sister, Thelma Wilkerson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Cumbia; her parents, William Toler and Gladys Toler Peele; her daughter, Sandra Matherly; her brother, John Toler, and three sisters, Elizabeth Kimmel, Helen Singleton, and Gladys Lejeune.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington St., Raleigh, NC 27605 or to The .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 11 to June 13, 2019