Mary Magdalene (Hales) Hall
Autryville—Ms. Mary Magdalene (Hales) Hall, 85 passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Evergreen Baptist Church, Autryville, officiating will be Rev. Charles Davis.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Sunday in the church fellowship hall before the service.
We ask that you practice social distancing and wear a facial covering.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Abner Levitte Hales and Mittie Mae Cannady Hales; husband, Luther Earl Hall; and a brother, Eustace Hales.
She is survived by her children, Michael Earl Hall & wife, Denise of Autryville, Gary Mark Hall of the home, Ricky L. Hall of the home, Rodney Albert Hall & wife, Melanie of Autryville, Regina Mae Hall Wilson & husband, Kirt of Autryville; grandchildren, Melissa Williams Frazee (Eric), Ryan Williams, Evan Williams (Heather), Madelyn Hall, Colin Hall, Tiffany Wilson, Anna Wilson; and great grandchildren, Dylan Frazee, Avery Frazee, Logan Williams, Austin Williams, Skylar Williams and Zoe Williams.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
JUL
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
