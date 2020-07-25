Mary Magdalene (Hales) Hall

Autryville—Ms. Mary Magdalene (Hales) Hall, 85 passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Evergreen Baptist Church, Autryville, officiating will be Rev. Charles Davis.

The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Sunday in the church fellowship hall before the service.

We ask that you practice social distancing and wear a facial covering.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Abner Levitte Hales and Mittie Mae Cannady Hales; husband, Luther Earl Hall; and a brother, Eustace Hales.

She is survived by her children, Michael Earl Hall & wife, Denise of Autryville, Gary Mark Hall of the home, Ricky L. Hall of the home, Rodney Albert Hall & wife, Melanie of Autryville, Regina Mae Hall Wilson & husband, Kirt of Autryville; grandchildren, Melissa Williams Frazee (Eric), Ryan Williams, Evan Williams (Heather), Madelyn Hall, Colin Hall, Tiffany Wilson, Anna Wilson; and great grandchildren, Dylan Frazee, Avery Frazee, Logan Williams, Austin Williams, Skylar Williams and Zoe Williams.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382.



